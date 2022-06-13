Ep 120: Understanding the Threat with John Guandolo

In this episode, Courtenay welcomes John Guandolo to the show to discuss his efforts with Understanding The Threat. He highlights the organizations and individuals who plague our country through broken federal government systems. Even more so, how communists have easily entered into America via close relationships with political leaders and becoming elected officials themselves. This conversation inspires the power of the individual to restore America’s founding freedoms.



John Guandolo is the Founder of Understanding The Threat, an organization dedicated to providing strategic and operational threat-focused consultation, education, and training for federal, state and local leadership agencies, and designing strategies at all levels of the community in order to defeat the jihadi threat. John is a 1989 graduate of the U.S. Naval Academy who took a commission as an Officer in the United States Marine Corps. In 1996, he resigned his commission in the Marines and joined the FBI, serving at the Washington Field Office. In 2006, John created and implemented the FBI’s first Counterterrorism Training Program.



