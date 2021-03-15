Ep 12: Strong Advice | The Courtenay Turner Podcast with Zuby

Zuby and Courtenay discuss, values, sociocultural issues and effects of the covid responses throughout the West. Zuby is an independent rapper, podcast host, author, public speaker and creative entrepreneur, with over 500,000 followers online.





He was born in England, raised in Saudi Arabia and is a graduate of Oxford University. He has sold over 25,000 albums independently, performed in 8 countries and achieved over 10 million online video views.





Zuby has featured on The Joe Rogan Experience, BBC, Fox News, Sky News, The Adam Carolla Show, The Rubin Report, The Candace Owens Show and The Ben Shapiro Show, amongst others.





Find him at www.zubymusic.com @zubymusic on Twitter and Instagram





