Ep. 119: Upholding The Integrity of Journalism with Kristi Leigh

In this episode, Courtenay welcomes Kristi Leigh to the show to discuss her recent decision to leave a successful career in corporate mainstream media to work independently. Kristi Leigh is an award-winning journalist who also served as an anchor for FOX 26 News at 10, WTOL and NBC 24. After years devoted to her passion, she started to see the darker sides of Big Tech. In this conversation, she explains the divisiveness, biased approaches, and lack of resources that eventually led her to pursue a new path to uphold the integrity of reporting news and seeking truth.





Connect with Kristi Leigh:





Instagram: @kristileightv







Website: https://www.kristileightv.com/







YouTube: KristiLeighTV









