In this episode, Courtenay welcomes Lisa Lovelady to the show to discuss the concerns of toxic 5G radiation. Lisa is a proud member of Stop 5G Jax in Jacksonville Florida. She shares what inspired her to get involved, the hidden side effects you may experience, and ways to be preventative.
Episode Resources:
The Invisible Rainbow by Arthur Firstenberg
Connect with Lisa Lovelady:
Email: 5GJaxinfo@protonmail.com
Hashtags:
#podcast #courtenayturner #thecourtenayturnerpodcast #newepisode #lisalovelady #5G #health #wellness #5Gsideeffects #patriotism #protectamerica #Stop5G #activist #freedomfighters #freedom #radiation
Ep. 118: Is 5G Radiation Making You Sick? with Lisa Lovelady
