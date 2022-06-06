Courtenay’s Substack

Ep 117: Legally Avoiding Federal Income Taxes with Peymon Mottaheden
Courtenay Turner
Jun 06, 2022

In this episode, Courtenay welcomes President of Freedom Law School, Peymon Mottaheden, to the show to share how you can free yourself from the chains of the IRS. Peymon legally eschewed federal income taxes for 29 years. He’s here to empower you to do the same. He has closely investigated the tax code, articles of the IRS and U.S. Constitution to highlight deceptive terms that have led citizens to be convinced they are required to file, and elucidates the misconceptions. Since starting Freedom Law in 1996, he has helped numerous Americans liberate themselves from this deceit with his 7-step plan that you can find on his website to begin liberating yourself today!

Connect with Peymon:
Website: https://livefreenow.org 
Watch The Rally Livestream: https://letsgobrandonrally.org 
