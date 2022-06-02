Ep 115: Elon Musk “The Savior”? With Jason Bermas

In this episode, Courtenay invites Jason Bermas back to the show to discuss the dark transhuman agenda being ushered in by the elites. While everyone is busy championing Elon Musk’s recent purchase of Twitter as the revival of free speech, they largely miss his immense role in bringing forth the agenda. As Jason puts it, their main goal is to weaponize nature against humanity to enact transhuman ideologies. Jason presents a variety of resources and evidence to reveal their current executions and future plans, plus what part we can take in refusing their efforts.
Jason Bermas is an activist, documentary filmmaker, and commentator. He is widely known for Fabled Enemies, Invisible Empire, and Loose Change: Second Edition. To learn more about Jason’s work and how you can support, be sure to check out the resources below.
Episode Resources:
Operation Paperclip
Annie Jacobsen books
Chaos: Charles Manson, the CIA, and the Secret History of the Sixties by O’Neill & Piepenbring
https://www.calicolabs.com/
—————————————————
Read some of her articles:
https://www.truthmatters.biz
—————————————————
—————————————————
—————————————————
©2022 All Rights Reserved
