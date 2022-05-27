Ep 113: The Transhuman Agenda with Clay Clark | The Courtenay Turner Podcast

In this episode, Courtenay welcomes Clay Clark back to the show to share recordings from the World Economic Forum that echo the voices behind the transhuman agenda including Klaus Schwab, Elon Musk, and other elites. This conversation also discusses concerns that surround the recent decision to grant the WHO power over state sovereignty with the right to declare a “health” epidemic at any given moment.
Clay Clark is a father of five kids, the organizer, emceed and host of the General Flynn ReAwaken America Tour, the former “U.S. SBA Entrepreneur of the Year” for the State of Oklahoma, the founder of several multi-million dollar companies, and the host of the Thrivetime Show podcast which has been number one overall on the iTunes business podcast charts 6 times! Throughout his career he has been featured in Fast Company, Bloomberg, Forbes, Entrepreneur Magazine, PandoDaily, and numerous other publications. He’s been the speaker and consultant of choice for top brands throughout the country
Episode Resources:
https://timetofreeamerica.com/
https://timetofreeamerica.com/revelation
https://breggin.com/
COVID-19: The Great Reset by Klaus Schwab
The Great Narrative (The Great Reset) by Klaus Schwab
Connect with Clay Clark:
Website: https://www.thrivetimeshow.com/
Text: 918-851-0102
—————————————————
Follow & Connect with Courtenay:
https://www.courtenayturner.com
Twitter: Courtenay Turner (@CourtenayTurner): https://twitter.com/CourtenayTurner?s=20
Instagram: https://instagram.com/kineticcourtz?utm_medium=copy_link
Read some of her articles:
https://www.truthmatters.biz
—————————————————
Other video Platforms:
Rokfin: https://www.rokfin.com/courtenayturner
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@CourtenayTurner:f
Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/CourtenayTurner
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/yNVIxoBspPt6/
—————————————————
Video Edited By Griffo Productions
www.griffoproductions.com
—————————————————
©2022 All Rights Reserved
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
Get full access to Courtenay’s Substack at courtenayturner.substack.com/subscribe
Ep 113: The Transhuman Agenda with Clay Clark | The Courtenay Turner Podcast
In this episode, Courtenay welcomes Clay Clark back to the show to share recordings from the World Economic Forum that echo the voices behind the transhuman agenda including Klaus Schwab, Elon Musk, and other elites. This conversation also discusses concerns that surround the recent decision to grant the WHO power over state sovereignty with the right to declare a “health” epidemic at any given moment.