Ep 112: Liberty & Health with Kyle Matovick | The Courtenay Turner Podcast

In this episode, Courtenay welcomes Kyle Matovick to the show to discuss libertarian values and health. Abiding by the Declaration of Independence, Kyle empowers others to become ‘happy warriors’ who fight for their right to “life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness.” He explains why focusing on nutrition aids in the holistic approach to overall well-being and how to discover what works best for you. This conversation also trails into current infringements on these values, heavily focused on social media, and what Americans can do today to reclaim their freedom and stop the spread of communism.



Episode Resources:

Leader Technology Inc law suit





Connect with Kyle:

Twitter: https://twitter.com/kmatovcik?s=21&t=oRbVbKKUY1t6O_0N09tGUg



https://linktr.ee/KyleMatovcik



Podcast: In Liberty & Health

YouTube: In Liberty & Health

Band: A Common Crown

—————————————————

Follow & Connect with Courtenay:

https://www.courtenayturner.com

Twitter: Courtenay Turner (@CourtenayTurner): https://twitter.com/CourtenayTurner?s=20

Instagram: https://instagram.com/kineticcourtz?utm_medium=copy_link



Read some of her articles:

https://www.truthmatters.biz

—————————————————

Other video Platforms:

Rokfin: https://www.rokfin.com/courtenayturner

Odysee: https://odysee.com/@CourtenayTurner:f

Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/CourtenayTurner

BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/yNVIxoBspPt6/

—————————————————

Video Edited By Griffo Productions

www.griffoproductions.com

—————————————————

©2022 All Rights Reserved

Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices



Get full access to Courtenay’s Substack at courtenayturner.substack.com/subscribe