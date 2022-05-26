In this episode, Courtenay welcomes Kyle Matovick to the show to discuss libertarian values and health. Abiding by the Declaration of Independence, Kyle empowers others to become ‘happy warriors’ who fight for their right to “life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness.” He explains why focusing on nutrition aids in the holistic approach to overall well-being and how to discover what works best for you. This conversation also trails into current infringements on these values, heavily focused on social media, and what Americans can do today to reclaim their freedom and stop the spread of communism.
Episode Resources:
Leader Technology Inc law suit
Ep 112: Liberty & Health with Kyle Matovick | The Courtenay Turner Podcast
