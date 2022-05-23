Ep 111: What Really Makes You Ill with David Parker & Dawn Lester | The Courtenay Turner Podcast

In this episode, Courtenay welcomes Dawn Lester and David Parker to the show to dissolve every theory we’ve accepted as truth from the medical industry. Upon extensive research for their now published book What Really Makes You Ill, Dawn and David have discovered immense gaps in germ theory as well as supportive evidence as to why bacteria is beneficial to the human body. They found what really creates disease in the body comes down to four main factors, none of which are based on germs or the transmission of germs. In fact, the four pillars of disease point to how we’ve been failed miserably by Big Pharma and Big Food.



Dawn Lester and David Parker have backgrounds in the fields of Accountancy and Electrical Engineering, respectively. These fields both require an aptitude for logic, which proved extremely useful for their investigation that has involved more than ten years of continuous research to find answers to the question: what really makes people ill?

The authors’ investigation of why people become ill was conducted from a different perspective from that of the medical establishment; it was therefore free from the dogma and biases inherent within ‘medical science’. This unbiased and logical approach enabled them to follow the evidence with open minds and led them to discover the flaws within the information about illness and disease that is promulgated by the medical establishment.

Episode Resources:

The Globalization of Poverty and the New World Order by Michel Chossudovsky

Stefan Lanka

Propaganda

Willi Munzenberg





Connect with Dawn & David:

Website: https://whatreallymakesyouill.com

—————————————————

Follow & Connect with Courtenay:

https://www.courtenayturner.com

Twitter: Courtenay Turner (@CourtenayTurner): https://twitter.com/CourtenayTurner?s=20

Instagram: https://instagram.com/kineticcourtz?utm_medium=copy_link



Read some of her articles:

https://www.truthmatters.biz

—————————————————

Other video Platforms:

Rokfin: https://www.rokfin.com/courtenayturner

Odysee: https://odysee.com/@CourtenayTurner:f

Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/CourtenayTurner

BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/yNVIxoBspPt6/

—————————————————

Video Edited By Griffo Productions

www.griffoproductions.com

—————————————————

©2022 All Rights Reserved

Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices



Get full access to Courtenay’s Substack at courtenayturner.substack.com/subscribe