Ep 109: Toxic Injections and Severe Side Effects with Mary Tocco

In this episode, Courtenay welcomes Mary Tocco to the show to discuss the toxic ingredients found in vaccines as well as the severe implications they can have on a newborn’s development. While COVID has brought vaccination into the spotlight, the toxicity of them has been going on for decades. Mary began her research in 1978 and has been sharing her insights ever since. Ever wonder why there’s been a spike in food allergies, SIDS, and autism? Listen to this episode and you’ll understand exactly why. Western medicine has failed to fully educate themselves and the public of what’s actually being administered.



Mary Tocco has been in the natural healthcare field for over 40 years and spent many years working in the holistic, functional medicine and chiropractic health field. Mary is working as a natural health advocate for people who want to improve their health by consultation.

Mary is the Vice President for the Foundation for Pediatric Health (501c3), co-founder of the American Chiropractic Autism Board (ACAB) 2006, helped manage Hope For Autism, (HFA) a training program for physicians who want to help children with autism recover. She was the Director of Vaccine Research and Education for Michigan for Vaccine Choice, a non-profit (501c) watchdog group, ensuring vaccine choice in Michigan until December 2016. Mary is on the Board of Directors for WAVE, World Association for Vaccine Education (www.novaccine.com) . For the full scope of Mary’s astounding credentials and background click here:



https://childhoodshots.com/about-mary/



