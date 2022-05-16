In this episode, Courtenay welcomes Josh Barnett to the show to discuss the difference between state constitutional rights and U.S. constitutional rights, a common misconception amongst many. Josh is the co-author of Saving America, gym owner, and current candidate for Arizona Congressional District 1. This conversation highlights Josh’s passion to reinstill fair elections, secure our borders, source our own energy, and ultimately put America first. With a range of hot topics covered, this episode will inspire listeners to take a stand to protect this great country– no matter how small.
Episode Resources:
The Climate Chronicles by Joe Bastardi
Tragedy & Hope by Carroll Quigley
Connect with Josh Barnett:
Website: https://barnettforaz.com
Purchase the Book: Saving America
Ep 108: Do You Know Your Constitutional Rights? A Conversation with Josh Barnett
