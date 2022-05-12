In this episode, Courtenay welcomes Clay Clark to the show to discuss the deep state agenda and push for “dataism”-- a motion to remove God from history. As always stated on this podcast, “The Great Reset will combat The Great Awakening.” This conversation exposes exactly what The Great Reset is, who’s involved, how long it's been in motion, and more importantly what we the people can do to take a stand against it.
Clay Clark is a father of five kids, the organizer, emceed and host of the General Flynn ReAwaken America Tour, the former “U.S. SBA Entrepreneur of the Year” for the State of Oklahoma, the founder of several multi-million dollar companies, and the host of the Thrivetime Show podcast which has been number one overall on the iTunes business podcast charts 6 times! Throughout his career he has been featured in Fast Company, Bloomberg, Forbes, Entrepreneur Magazine, PandoDaily, and numerous other publications. He’s been the speaker and consultant of choice for top brands throughout the country
Episode Resources:
https://timetofreeamerica.com/
https://timetofreeamerica.com/revelation
COVID-19: The Great Reset by Klaus Schwab
Yuval Noah Harari website
The Great Narrative (The Great Reset) by Klaus Schwab
HR6666
Connect with Clay Clark:
Website: https://www.thrivetimeshow.com/
Text: 918-851-0102
Ep 106: The Great Reset & Transhuman agenda w/ Clay Clark
