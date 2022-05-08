Ep 104: ‘The Bigger The Lie…’ with Dr. Lee Merritt | The Courtenay Turner Podcast

In this episode, Courtenay welcomes Dr. Lee Merritt back to the show for a long-form discussion around virology. Specifically COVID-19 and the mass media narrative we’ve accepted without in-depth proof, such as how it’s transmitted as well as causation. The conversation then threads into the scrutiny of natural immunity, bioweapon labs, GMO foods, and trauma-based mind control. A full scope demonstration of how “the bigger the lie, the harder to expose.”
Dr. Lee Merritt graduated from the University of Rochester School of Medicine and Dentistry in New York. She went on to complete Orthopedic Surgery Residency in the U.S. Navy and served 9 years as a Navy physician and surgeon. Dr. Lee Merritt has been in the private practice of Orthopedic and Spinal Surgery since 1995 and in that time has served on the Board of the Arizona Medical Association and president of the Association of American Physicians and Surgeons.
Episode Resources:
The Invisible Rainbow: A History of Electricity and Life by Arthur Firstenberg
Leemon McHenry
Thomas Callan? (author)
Annie Jacobsen
Project Paperclip
The Covid Beast: Why We Cannot Give Up Access to Our Bodies by Kevan Kruse, Dennis O’Hara, Alexandra Kruse
Carroll Quigley Books
Jay Parker?
Connect with Dr. Lee Merritt:
Website: https://drleemerritt.com
Twitter: @freedomdoc1
Telegram: @freedomdoc
Truth Social: @freedomdoc
