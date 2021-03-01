Courtenay’s Substack

Ep 10: Right vs "Wrongists" | The Courtenay Turner Podcast with Ari David
Mar 01, 2021

Courtenay Turner and Ari David discuss politics in the US and California in the historical and cultural context, where it’s been and where it’s going. Ari is a media performance consultant and former congressional candidate and host of the Ari David Show Podcast.

