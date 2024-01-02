EMERGENCY BROADCAST: Gov't Seeks To Allow Land Grabs via Stock Exchange | Courtenay Turner Radio Hour

In this week’s radio hour on the Courtenay Turner Show, we investigate and urgent topic requesting a call to action from every person who wishes to pushback against the enslavement of humanity. The SEC has pushed back the deadline for comments regarding the listing of Natural Asset Companies (NACs) on the NYSE to January 18. Courtenay explains what NACs are and why we should be concerned & do our best to stop this from passing.

▶Get Involved Now:

✩ Follow: https://americanstewards.us

✩ Contact your Federal and State legislators to oppose NYSE Proposal to SEC Regarding Natural Asset Companies (NACs) here:

https://p2a.co/jtalCsB

✩ Contact SEC to oppose NYSE Proposal to SEC Regarding Natural Asset Companies (NACs) here: https://p2a.co/njcqsue

▶Books Referenced:

✩Half-Earth by Edward O. Wilson:

https://amzn.to/41JpOoC

✩Natural Capital: Valuing the Planet by Dieter Helm

https://amzn.to/48fHFFX

▶ Disclaimer: this is intended to be inspiration & entertainment. We aim to inform, inspire & empower. Guest opinions/ statements are not a reflection of the host or podcast. Please note these are conversational dialogues. All statements and opinions are not necessarily meant to be taken as fact. Please do your own research. Thanks for watching!

