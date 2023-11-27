Dialectical Dissidents - Episode 21 | Pirate Stream Media

Courtenay is joined by co-hosts Scott Armstrong and Ryan Cristian for the newest installment of Dialectical Dissidents. Pirate Stream Media is a new platform of dedicated content creators focused on circumventing the tightly controlled, manipulated, and outright censored media space of today (both corporate and independent media) with a commitment to objectivity, integrity, and a stark awareness of the two party illusion. The Dialectical Dissidents, is our flagship podcast.

Follow and Connect With Scott:

https://rebunked.news/

Follow and Connect with Ryan:

https://www.thelastamericanvagabond.com

Follow & Connect with Courtenay:

https://www.courtenayturner.com

Twitter:

https://twitter.com/CourtenayTurner

TruthSocial:

https://truthsocial.com/@CourtenayTurner

Instagram:

https://instagram.com/kineticcourtz

Telegram:

https://t.me/courtenayturnerpodcastcommunity

Read some of her articles:

https://www.truthmatters.biz

Listen to &/or watch the podcast here!

https://linktr.ee/courtenayturner

Support her work & Affiliate links:

https://www.buymeacoffee.com/courtzt

https://zstacklife.com/?ref=COURTENAYTURNER

EXPAT MONEY SUMMIT 2023:

https://2023.expatmoneysummit.com

MAKE HONEY GREAT AGAIN

https://www.makehoneygreatagain.com/

Promo Code: COURTZ

FOX N SONS Coffee:

https://www.foxnsons.com

Promo Code: CTP

Richardson Nutritional Center:

https://rncstore.com/courtz

The wellness company:

https://www.twc.health/?ref=UY6YiLPqkwZzUX

Enroll link:

https://app.sharehealthcare.com/enroll?

Referral code: courtz

www.HolyHydrogen.com

Discount code: UPRISING144K

LMNT:

http://drinklmnt.com/CourtenayTurner

Ignite Sales:

https://www.universityofreason.com/a/29887/KVR3yvZo

Mindset workshop:

https://www.universityofreason.com/a/2147526145/KVR3yvZo

Critical thinking trivium method:

https://www.universityofreason.com/a/2147486641/KVR3yvZo

Solutions webinar:

https://www.universityofreason.com/a/2147492490/KVR3yvZo

Richard’s GTW freedom vault:

https://www.universityofreason.com/a/2147506649/KVR3yvZo

https://www.universityofreason.com/a/29887/KVR3yvZo

©2023 All Rights Reserved

Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices



Get full access to Courtenay’s Substack at courtenayturner.substack.com/subscribe