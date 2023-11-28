Courtenay’s Substack

Dangerous Dames LIVE | Ep.9: Ten Methods of Energy Warfare
Dangerous Dames LIVE | Ep.9: Ten Methods of Energy Warfare

Courtenay Turner's avatar
Courtenay Turner
Nov 28, 2023

This week on Dangerous Dames, Dr. Lee Merritt shares with Courtenay Turner her expertise on types of warfare technology. Some might surprise you & indicate the usage of propagandized narratives to create patios that incite mass scale misdirected fear. What do these modalities mean for real vs perceived threats to humanity??
