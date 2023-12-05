Dangerous Dames LIVE | Ep.10: AI & The Moral Dilemma

On this week’s episode of Dangerous Dames Dr Lee Merritt & Courtenay Turner discuss the ethics surrounding AI & intellectual property. While many are debating the potential for AI sentience we currently lack evidence of its existence. As a result, AI creative production, relies on an aggregate of human input. If one utilizes AI to generate creative production, in the realms of art, music, ideas, writing, etc does that constitute ethical conundrums and questions of plagiarism of epic proportions or is it just another tool for inspiration?

