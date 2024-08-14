Courtenay’s Substack

The Courtenay Turner Podcast
Dangerous Dames | Ep.45: Digging Dirt With The Soil Savior, Pat Miletich
Courtenay Turner
Aug 14, 2024

This week the Dangerous Dames dig into the topic of soil degradation, mineral depletion, and systematic poisoning of our farmland & food systems. Co-hosts Courtenay Turner & Dr. Lee Merritt have invited a very dangerous dude, Pat Miletich, the "Soil Savior" to spill the beans and shine light on the matter.

Pat Miletich, a MMA champion & UFC Hall of Fame inductee, has stepped out of the ring and into the field, on a mission to Revitalize and Restore American soil.
