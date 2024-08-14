This week the Dangerous Dames dig into the topic of soil degradation, mineral depletion, and systematic poisoning of our farmland & food systems. Co-hosts Courtenay Turner & Dr. Lee Merritt have invited a very dangerous dude, Pat Miletich, the "Soil Savior" to spill the beans and shine light on the matter.
Pat Miletich, a MMA champion & UFC Hall of Fame inductee, has stepped out of the ring and into the field, on a mission to Revitalize and Restore American soil.
▶Follow & connect w/ Pat Miletich:
https://mineralking.life/
https://soilsavior.com
__________________________________________________________
▶Support our show by supporting your health & wealth!
▶The Medical Rebel Shop: Promo Code: DANGEROUS
* Healthy Foundation Pak 2.5
https://bit.ly/3V0ohHS
* Rebel Immunity
https://bit.ly/3Kivo9u
* Greska's Carbon-60
https://bit.ly/3R3R6C6
▶Richardson Nutrition Center:
http://bit.ly/Dangerous-Dames-B17
Use Promo Code: DANGEROUS for a 10% Discount!
▶ Defy The Grid - Goldbacks:
https://bit.ly/Dangerous-Dames-Goldbacks
Use Promo Code: DANGEROUS
-------------------------------------
▶Follow & Connect with Courtenay:
https://linktr.ee/courtenayturner
▶Follow & Connect with Dr. Merritt:
https://drleemerritt.com/
©2024 All Rights Reserved
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
Get full access to Courtenay’s Substack at courtenayturner.substack.com/subscribe
Dangerous Dames | Ep.45: Digging Dirt With The Soil Savior, Pat Miletich
This week the Dangerous Dames dig into the topic of soil degradation, mineral depletion, and systematic poisoning of our farmland & food systems. Co-hosts Courtenay Turner & Dr. Lee Merritt have invited a very dangerous dude, Pat Miletich, the "Soil Savior" to spill the beans and shine light on the matter.