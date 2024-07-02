Dangerous Dames | Ep.39: The False Right-Left Paradigm

In this heated post debate political climate Dangerous Dames Courtenay Turner & Dr Lee Merritt meet for a discussion surrounding the false paradigms of left- right and political labels. What does it mean to be a conservative, a liberal, a libertarian, a democrat, a republican etc. While each of these may have philosophical and ideological roots, oftentimes in practice they appear to be target audiences for marketing. Is there merit to the paradigm or is it an entirely false construct.

