Dangerous Dames | Ep.36: The Road To The Red Pill Expo

Join the Dangerous Dames as they prepare to hit the road to see the O.G. Red Piller, G. Edward Griffin, in South Dakota for the ultimate gathering of the awakened, Red Pill Expo 2024!

▶Follow & Connect with Red Pill Expo:

✩Website:

https://redpilluniversity.org/expo-homepage/

✩Twitter: https://x.com/GEdward_Griffin

__________________________________________________________

▶Support our show by supporting your health & wealth!

▶The Medical Rebel Shop: Promo Code: DANGEROUS

* Healthy Foundation Pak 2.5

https://bit.ly/3V0ohHS

* Rebel Immunity

https://bit.ly/3Kivo9u

* Greska's Carbon-60

https://bit.ly/3R3R6C6

▶Richardson Nutrition Center:

http://bit.ly/Dangerous-Dames-B17

Use Promo Code: DANGEROUS for a 10% Discount!

▶ Defy The Grid - Goldbacks:

https://bit.ly/Dangerous-Dames-Goldbacks

Use Promo Code: DANGEROUS

-------------------------------------

▶Follow & Connect with Courtenay:

https://linktr.ee/courtenayturner

▶Follow & Connect with Dr. Merritt:

https://drleemerritt.com/

©2024 All Rights Reserved

Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices



Get full access to Courtenay’s Substack at courtenayturner.substack.com/subscribe