Dangerous Dames | Ep.34: History of Bio-Weaponeering w/ Adam Finnegan

The Dangerous Dames Courtenay Turner & Dr Lee Merritt are joined by dangerous dude Adam Finnegan. Adam is the author of "The Sleeper Agent". He shares his personal medical journey that led him down the path of rigorous research and discovery. The conversation spans subjects of Lyme disease, history of bioweapons, the question of virology and what really makes us humans ill.

