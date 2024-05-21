Courtenay’s Substack

Courtenay’s Substack

Courtenay’s Substack
The Courtenay Turner Podcast
Dangerous Dames | Ep.33: Dames Delve Into Current Events & More
0:00
-1:26:12

Dangerous Dames | Ep.33: Dames Delve Into Current Events & More

Courtenay Turner's avatar
Courtenay Turner
May 21, 2024

The Dangerous Dames return Monday May 20th, to delve into current events and deliver dangerous truths. Join the Dangerous Dames as they go LIVE Monday at 5pm CST.
▶Support our show by supporting your health & wealth!
✩Richardson Nutrition Center:
http://bit.ly/Dangerous-Dames-B17
Use Promo Code: DANGEROUS for a 10% Discount!
✩ Defy The Grid - Goldbacks:
https://bit.ly/Dangerous-Dames-Goldbacks
Use Promo Code: DANGEROUS
✩BraveTV FULL Moon Parasite Protocol:
https://bravetv.store/DANGEROUS
▶Follow & Connect with Courtenay:
https://courtenayturner.com/
▶Follow & Connect with Dr. Merritt:
https://drleemerritt.com/
©2024 All Rights Reserved
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices

Get full access to Courtenay’s Substack at courtenayturner.substack.com/subscribe

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Courtenay Turner · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture