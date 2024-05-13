Dangerous Dames | Ep.32: Aurora Anomaly or HAARP Magic?

The Dangerous Dames return this week to discuss the aurora anomalies and the recent dip as far south as the Sunshine State. And the speculations of psyops, using HAARP's technology to manipulate the sky.

▶Support our show by supporting your health & wealth!

✩Goldcare Health & Wellness:

https://www.goldcare.com/DANGEROUS

✩Richardson Nutrition Center:

http://bit.ly/Dangerous-Dames-B17

Use Promo Code: DANGEROUS for a 10% Discount!

✩ Defy The Grid - Goldbacks:

https://bit.ly/Dangerous-Dames-Goldbacks

Use Promo Code: DANGEROUS

✩BraveTV FULL Moon Parasite Protocol:

https://bravetv.store/DANGEROUS

▶Follow & Connect with Courtenay:

https://courtenayturner.com/

▶Follow & Connect with Dr. Merritt:

https://drleemerritt.com/

©2024 All Rights Reserved

Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices



Get full access to Courtenay’s Substack at courtenayturner.substack.com/subscribe