Courtenay’s Substack

Courtenay’s Substack

Courtenay’s Substack
The Courtenay Turner Podcast
Dangerous Dames | Ep.32: Aurora Anomaly or HAARP Magic?
0:00
-1:05:06

Dangerous Dames | Ep.32: Aurora Anomaly or HAARP Magic?

Courtenay Turner's avatar
Courtenay Turner
May 13, 2024

The Dangerous Dames return this week to discuss the aurora anomalies and the recent dip as far south as the Sunshine State. And the speculations of psyops, using HAARP's technology to manipulate the sky.
▶Support our show by supporting your health & wealth!
✩Goldcare Health & Wellness:
https://www.goldcare.com/DANGEROUS
✩Richardson Nutrition Center:
http://bit.ly/Dangerous-Dames-B17
Use Promo Code: DANGEROUS for a 10% Discount!
✩ Defy The Grid - Goldbacks:
https://bit.ly/Dangerous-Dames-Goldbacks
Use Promo Code: DANGEROUS
✩BraveTV FULL Moon Parasite Protocol:
https://bravetv.store/DANGEROUS
▶Follow & Connect with Courtenay:
https://courtenayturner.com/
▶Follow & Connect with Dr. Merritt:
https://drleemerritt.com/
©2024 All Rights Reserved
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices

Get full access to Courtenay’s Substack at courtenayturner.substack.com/subscribe

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Courtenay Turner · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture