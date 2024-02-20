Courtenay Turner & Dr Lee Merritt are back with another episode revealing dangerous truths! This week they attempt to sound the alarm regarding Climate Smart Commodity projects and why they must be stopped!
Dangerous Dames | Ep.21: Climate SMART Commodities & Why We Must Stop Them!
Feb 20, 2024
