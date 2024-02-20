Courtenay’s Substack

Dangerous Dames | Ep.21: Climate SMART Commodities & Why We Must Stop Them!
Courtenay Turner's avatar
Courtenay Turner
Feb 20, 2024

Courtenay Turner & Dr Lee Merritt are back with another episode revealing dangerous truths! This week they attempt to sound the alarm regarding Climate Smart Commodity projects and why they must be stopped!
