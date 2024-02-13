Courtenay’s Substack

Dangerous Dames | Ep.20: Weighing In On Putin & Tucker
Feb 13, 2024

Dangerous Dames Courtenay Turner & Dr Lee Merritt offer their insights and analysis of the recent Tucker/ Putin interview. Was there an objective? How was it perceived by Americans and the West? Why does it matter? The ladies attempt to answer these questions and more on this livestream discussion.
