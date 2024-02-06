Courtenay’s Substack

The Courtenay Turner Podcast
Dangerous Dames | Ep.19: Border 911: Under The Knife & Over The Line
Courtenay Turner
Feb 06, 2024

Dangerous Dames Courtenay Turner & Dr. Lee Merritt discuss her surgery recovery, the problem with prescriptions, border crisis as a trap, human trafficking & much more! Tune in for another week of dangerous truths.
▶Support our show by supporting your health!
 ✩Richardson Nutrition Center: 
http://bit.ly/Dangerous-Dames-B17 
Use Promo Code: DANGEROUS for a 10% Discount!
✩BraveTV FULL Moon Parasite Protocol:
https://bravetv.store/DANGEROUS
▶Follow & Connect with Dr. Merritt: 
https://drleemerritt.com/
▶Follow & Connect with Courtenay: 
https://courtenayturner.com/
