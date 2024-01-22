Dangerous Dude Dr Jason Dean joins the Dangerous Dames, Courtenay Turner & Dr Lee Merritt to discuss the truth about disease, parasites, cancer and more.
▶Follow Dr. Jason Dean:
✩Site: https://bravetv.com/
✩Shop: https://bravetv.store/
▶Support our show by supporting your health!
✩Richardson Nutrition Center:
http://bit.ly/Dangerous-Dames-B17 Use Promo Code: DANGEROUS for a 10% Discount!
▶Follow & Connect with Dr. Merritt:
https://drleemerritt.com/
▶Follow & Connect with Courtenay:
https://courtenayturner.com/
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
Get full access to Courtenay’s Substack at courtenayturner.substack.com/subscribe
Dangerous Dames | Ep.17: ViroLIEgy & The Cancer/Parasite Connection & More!
Jan 22, 2024
Dangerous Dude Dr Jason Dean joins the Dangerous Dames, Courtenay Turner & Dr Lee Merritt to discuss the truth about disease, parasites, cancer and more.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Recent Episodes