Courtenay’s Substack

Courtenay’s Substack

Courtenay’s Substack
The Courtenay Turner Podcast
Dangerous Dames | Ep.17: ViroLIEgy & The Cancer/Parasite Connection & More!
0:00
-1:17:40

Dangerous Dames | Ep.17: ViroLIEgy & The Cancer/Parasite Connection & More!

Courtenay Turner's avatar
Courtenay Turner
Jan 22, 2024

Dangerous Dude Dr Jason Dean joins the Dangerous Dames, Courtenay Turner & Dr Lee Merritt to discuss the truth about disease, parasites, cancer and more.
▶Follow Dr. Jason Dean:
 ✩Site: https://bravetv.com/
 ✩Shop: https://bravetv.store/
▶Support our show by supporting your health!
 ✩Richardson Nutrition Center: 
http://bit.ly/Dangerous-Dames-B17 Use Promo Code: DANGEROUS for a 10% Discount!
▶Follow & Connect with Dr. Merritt: 
https://drleemerritt.com/
▶Follow & Connect with Courtenay: 
https://courtenayturner.com/
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices

Get full access to Courtenay’s Substack at courtenayturner.substack.com/subscribe

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Courtenay Turner · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture