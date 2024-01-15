Dangerous Dames | Ep.16: Dangerous Dude John Richardson’s Operation World Without Cancer

On this week’s Dangerous Dames, Courtenay Turner & Dr Lee Merritt are joined by dangerous dude John Richardson. John shares the story of his father and his friendship with G Edward Griffin that led him to write the book A World Without Cancer. John is passionate about his father’s discovery and sharing truth and health with the world.

