Dangerous Dames | Ep.16: Dangerous Dude John Richardson’s Operation World Without Cancer
Dangerous Dames | Ep.16: Dangerous Dude John Richardson’s Operation World Without Cancer

Courtenay Turner
Jan 15, 2024

On this week’s Dangerous Dames, Courtenay Turner & Dr Lee Merritt are joined by dangerous dude John Richardson. John shares the story of his father and his friendship with G Edward Griffin that led him to write the book A World Without Cancer. John is passionate about his father’s discovery and sharing truth and health with the world.
