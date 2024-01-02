Dangerous Dames | Ep.14: Ringing In The New Year With "Reality Wars"

Dangerous Dames Dr Lee Merritt & Courtenay Turner ring in 2024 with a discussion on the nature of reality and what is consciousness. With constant bombardments of psyops it’s seems increasingly more challenging to discern fact from fiction and news from propaganda. The ladies discuss how to seek truth in a world of lies and what might lie ahead for the upcoming year.

