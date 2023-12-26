Courtenay’s Substack

Dangerous Dames | Ep.13: Should The Government Have A Role In Marriage?
Courtenay Turner
Dec 26, 2023

Merry Christmas from Dangerous Dames Courtenay Turner & Dr Lee Merritt. Today’s episode explores what a license means and its application in marriage. They explore the history and reasons for licensure. Dr Lee shares her personal story and they explore the implications for children.
