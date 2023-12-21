Dangerous Dames, Dr Lee Merritt and Courtenay Turner discuss the concepts of catastrophic disclosure vs controlled disclosure. Are these terms justified reasons for information restriction or simply a way to justify lies, obfuscation, omission & ways to control narratives that induce mass line action?
Dangerous Dames | Ep.12: Catastrophic vs Controlled Disclosure
Dec 21, 2023
