Dangerous Dames | Ep.12: Catastrophic vs Controlled Disclosure
Dangerous Dames | Ep.12: Catastrophic vs Controlled Disclosure

Courtenay Turner
Dec 21, 2023

Dangerous Dames, Dr Lee Merritt and Courtenay Turner discuss the concepts of catastrophic disclosure vs controlled disclosure. Are these terms justified reasons for information restriction or simply a way to justify lies, obfuscation, omission & ways to control narratives that induce mass line action?
Follow & Connect with Dr. Merritt:
https://drleemerritt.com/
Follow & Connect with Courtenay:
https://courtenayturner.com/
