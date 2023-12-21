Dangerous Dames | Ep.12: Catastrophic vs Controlled Disclosure

Dangerous Dames, Dr Lee Merritt and Courtenay Turner discuss the concepts of catastrophic disclosure vs controlled disclosure. Are these terms justified reasons for information restriction or simply a way to justify lies, obfuscation, omission & ways to control narratives that induce mass line action?

Follow & Connect with Dr. Merritt:

https://drleemerritt.com/

Follow & Connect with Courtenay:

https://courtenayturner.com/

Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices



Get full access to Courtenay’s Substack at courtenayturner.substack.com/subscribe