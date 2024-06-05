Courtenay’s Substack

Courtenay’s Substack

Courtenay’s Substack
The Courtenay Turner Podcast
Dangerous Dames Classic Restream
0:00
-1:24:26

Dangerous Dames Classic Restream

Courtenay Turner's avatar
Courtenay Turner
Jun 05, 2024

While one of the Dangerous Dames is being dangerous in the UN belly of the beast, Geneva, Switzerland, we are re-streaming an early DD episode. We'll return LIVE next Monday!
▶ Join The Dangerous Dames LIVE at Red Pill Expo, June 15th and 16th 2024!
Tickets here:
*https://redpilluniversity.org/expo-homepage/
__________________________________________________________
▶Support our show by supporting your health & wealth!
▶The Medical Rebel Shop: Promo Code: DANGEROUS
* Healthy Foundation Pak 2.5
https://bit.ly/3V0ohHS
* Rebel Immunity
https://bit.ly/3Kivo9u
* Greska's Carbon-60
https://bit.ly/3R3R6C6
▶Richardson Nutrition Center:
http://bit.ly/Dangerous-Dames-B17
Use Promo Code: DANGEROUS for a 10% Discount!
▶ Defy The Grid - Goldbacks:
https://bit.ly/Dangerous-Dames-Goldbacks
Use Promo Code: DANGEROUS
-------------------------------------
▶Follow & Connect with Courtenay:
https://linktr.ee/courtenayturner
▶Follow & Connect with Dr. Merritt:
https://drleemerritt.com/
©2024 All Rights Reserved
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices

Get full access to Courtenay’s Substack at courtenayturner.substack.com/subscribe

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Courtenay Turner · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture