Crypted History Uncrypted LIVE: The Occult & Eugenics Connection to Psychology

Audio from the 3/25/23 livestream. Rachel and Courtenay dive into some of the philosophical, ideological and financial roots of psychology leading up to the early 1900s. You will learn some of the darker connections to mysticism, black magic, and secret societies that lead to modern day 'doctoring of the soul' as is the meaning of the word psychiatry'.
Watch the video on RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/v2esuqk-the-occult-and-eugenics-connection-to-psychology.html
Follow & Connect with Courtenay:
https://www.courtenayturner.com
Twitter:
https://twitter.com/KineticCourtz
TruthSocial:
https://truthsocial.com/@CourtenayTurner
Instagram: https://instagram.com/kineticcourtz?utm_medium=copy_link
Telegram: https://t.me/courtenayturnerpodcastcommunity
Read some of her articles:
https://www.truthmatters.biz
Listen to &/or watch the podcast here!
https://linktr.ee/courtenayturner
Support my work & Affiliate links:
https://www.buymeacoffee.com/courtzt
https://zstacklife.com/?ref=COURTENAYTURNER
The wellness company:
https://www.twc.health/?ref=UY6YiLPqkwZzUX
Enroll link:
https://app.sharehealthcare.com/enroll?
Referral code: courtz
Www.HolyHydrogen.com
Discount code: UPRISING144K
LMNT
https://drinklmnt.com/pages/free-gift-with-purchase?rfsn=6999587.ebab27&utm_medium=affiliate&utm_source=courtenayturner&utm_campaign=agwp&utm_content=&utm_term=&rfsn_cn=EXCLUSIVE%20GIFT%20FOR%20COURTENAY%20TURNER%27S%20COMMUNITY
Ignite Sales:
https://www.universityofreason.com/a/29887/KVR3yvZo
Mindset workshop:
https://www.universityofreason.com/a/2147526145/KVR3yvZo
Critical thinking trivium method:
https://www.universityofreason.com/a/2147486641/KVR3yvZo
Solutions webinar:
https://www.universityofreason.com/a/2147492490/KVR3yvZo
Richard’s GTW freedom vault:
https://www.universityofreason.com/a/2147506649/KVR3yvZo
https://www.universityofreason.com/a/29887/KVR3yvZo
©2023 All Rights Reserved
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
Get full access to Courtenay’s Substack at courtenayturner.substack.com/subscribe
Crypted History Uncrypted LIVE: The Occult & Eugenics Connection to Psychology
Audio from the 3/25/23 livestream. Rachel and Courtenay dive into some of the philosophical, ideological and financial roots of psychology leading up to the early 1900s. You will learn some of the darker connections to mysticism, black magic, and secret societies that lead to modern day 'doctoring of the soul' as is the meaning of the word psychiatry'.