Courtenay Talks Luciferian Manipulation of Society on End Of Days Radio

Courtenay Turner joins the End of Days Radio show to discus the Theosophical & Luciferian roots of the spiritual influences of the UN, little “g” gnosticism, and philosophical movements that have helped shaped the world as we know it often manipulating our perceptions.
▶ Follow & Connect with Daniel & End Of Days Radio:
http://endofdaysradio.com
✩Twitter:
https://x.com/ninjashoes
___________________________________________________________________
▶ Follow & Connect with Courtenay:
https://www.courtenayturner.com
✩ Linktree:
https://linktr.ee/courtenayturner
▶ Support my work & Affiliate links:
✩Buy Me A Coffee!
https://www.buymeacoffee.com/courtzt
✩GiveSendGo:
https://www.givesendgo.com/courtenayturnerpodcast
✩Venmo:
https://account.venmo.com/u/Courtenay-Turner
✩Cash App:
https://cash.app/$CourtzJT
✩ Gold Gate Capital (Secure Your Wealth!)
https://bit.ly/COURTZGoldSilver
✩ SatPhone123 (Claim Your Free Satellite Phone!)
https://bit.ly/COURTZ123
Promo Code: COURTZ
✩ Richardson Nutritional Center: (B-17!)
https://rncstore.com/courtz
✩ Relax Far Infrared Saunas: (Warm Up!)
https://relaxsaunas.com/COURTZ
Discount Code: COURTZ
✩Discover The Magic of MagicDichol:
https://iwantmyhealthback.com/COURTZ
✩Defy The Grid With Real Currency.....Goldbacks!:
https://bit.ly/Courtenay-Turner-Goldbacks
Promo Code: COURTZ
✩Honey Colony "Where The Hive Decides What’s Healthy": https://bit.ly/HoneyColony-COURTZ
Promo Code: COURTZ
✩Full Moon Parasite Protocol:
https://bravetv.store/COURTZ
Promo Code: COURTZ
▶ Follow Courtenay on Social Media:
✩Twitter:
https://twitter.com/KineticCourtz
✩TruthSocial:
https://truthsocial.com/@CourtenayTurner
✩Instagram:
https://instagram.com/kineticcourtz
✩Telegram:
https://t.me/courtenayturnerpodcastcommunity
▶ Listen to &/or watch the podcast here!
https://linktr.ee/courtenayturner
▶WATCH: VIP Summit 3: Truth to Freedom with Courtenay Turner
https://www.universityofreason.com/a/2147831940/KVR3yvZo
▶ Read some of her articles:
https://www.truthmatters.biz
—————————————————
▶ Disclaimer: this is intended to be inspiration & entertainment. We aim to inform, inspire & empower. Guest opinions/ statements are not a reflection of the host or podcast. Please note these are conversational dialogues. All statements and opinions are not necessarily meant to be taken as fact. Please do your own research. Thanks for watching!
—————————————————
©2024 All Rights Reserved
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
Get full access to Courtenay’s Substack at courtenayturner.substack.com/subscribe
Courtenay Talks Luciferian Manipulation of Society on End Of Days Radio
Courtenay Turner joins the End of Days Radio show to discus the Theosophical & Luciferian roots of the spiritual influences of the UN, little “g” gnosticism, and philosophical movements that have helped shaped the world as we know it often manipulating our perceptions.