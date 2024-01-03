Courtenay Featured On Johnny Vedmore's Newspaste Podcast

(Mirrored From @NEWSPASTEHQ on YouTube)

Courtenay Turner - The Changing Metaphors of Our Ever Morphing Lives

Wow! What a podcast. Courtenay Turner cannot be ignored. She is a vibrant speaker, a deep researcher, and a jack of all trades and a mistress of some. We cover a range of topics and it's a seriously interesting conversation which covers vital topics which effect both our past and our future.

Courtenay Turner is an absolute legend. She's the host of The Courtenay Turner Podcast, the founder of C.A.U.S.E Fest, and has many more strings to her bow. Well worth subscribing to all her channels and supporting her work is a must.

The Courtenay Turner Podcast - https://www.podbean.com/podcast-detai...

Follow & Connect with Courtenay: https://courtenayturner.com/

Buy her merch at https://courtenayturner.com/shop/

Find Rebels For Cause here: https://www.rebelsforcause.com/

Follow Her on Twitter:

https://twitter.com/CourtenayTurner

Come to NEWSPASTE.com or JohnnyVedmore.com for more

Support Johnny’s multifaceted journalism.

See everything early by becoming a Patron

/ johnnyvedmore

Or Buy @johnnyvedmore a Coffee https://www.buymeacoffee.com/johnnyve...

Or find another way to support https://newspaste.com/home/support-ne...

Find the #NEWSPASTE Podcast at: https://newspaste.podbean.com/

Watch #NEWSPASTY at: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list...

Watch #NEWSHOUND at: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list...

Watch #AuditEverything at:

• NEWSPASTE's Audit Everything with Joh...

Or send some Crypto to:

Ethereum Address: 0x91cC84D58a795482482128681a1Aa0715601512c

Bitcoin Address: 3GAPNn9QRYpgcjvYmK46v1thWPQf8exLS8

Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices



Get full access to Courtenay’s Substack at courtenayturner.substack.com/subscribe