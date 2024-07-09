Cosmo-Erotic Humanism | The Courtenay Turner Radio Hour

Join Courtenay Turner in the recap of this week’s radio hour where she delineates the trajectory of ideas that are fomenting the one world religion needed to usher the masses into a New World Order under a centralized world governance or “Planetics” as Robert Muller called it. Cosmo-Erotic Humanism is a wild ride but one worth teasing out if there’s any hope for preserving individual free will outside the “global brain”.



▶ Books Referenced In This Episode:

✩ World Without Cancer; The Story of Vitamin B17

https://amzn.to/4cCxspp

✩ First Principles and First Values: Forty-Two Propositions on Cosmoerotic Humanism, the Meta-Crisis, and the World to Come

https://amzn.to/3XXwZcS

✩ The Aquarian Conspiracy: Personal and Social Transformation in Our Time

https://amzn.to/45TTm55

✩ Changing Images of Man

https://amzn.to/3YdXACT

✩ The Singularity Is Nearer: When We Merge with AI

https://amzn.to/4cRL3c7

✩ The Deliberate Dumbing Down of America

https://amzn.to/3RTWlEz

✩ Alternative to Armageddon The Peace Potential of Lightning War

https://amzn.to/3Lf7NqD

✩ The Cosmic Vision of Teilhard de Chardin

https://amzn.to/3LdlB54

✩ The Future of Mankind

https://amzn.to/3LB4ESx

✩ Man in the Modern Age

https://amzn.to/4cA6qPu



Listen weekly as Courtenay broadcasts deeper dives into truth, globally via the WWCR airwaves. Catch the Courtenay Turner Show, LIVE every Monday at 3pm CST. Tune in LIVE via Shortwave Radio on 9.350mHz, or via MP3 stream at: https://bit.ly/CourtenayTurnerShow

_____________________________________

▶ Follow & Connect with Courtenay:

https://www.courtenayturner.com



✩ Linktree:

https://linktr.ee/courtenayturner



▶ Support my work & Affiliate links:

✩Buy Me A Coffee!

https://www.buymeacoffee.com/courtzt



✩GiveSendGo:

https://www.givesendgo.com/courtenayturnerpodcast



✩Venmo:

https://account.venmo.com/u/Courtenay-Turner



✩Cash App:

https://cash.app/$CourtzJT



✩ Gold Gate Capital (Secure Your Wealth!)

https://bit.ly/COURTZGoldSilver



✩ SatPhone123 (Claim Your Free Satellite Phone!)

https://bit.ly/COURTZ123

Promo Code: COURTZ



✩ Richardson Nutritional Center: (B-17!)

https://rncstore.com/courtz



✩ Relax Far Infrared Saunas: (Warm Up!)

https://relaxsaunas.com/COURTZ

Discount Code: COURTZ



✩ IronHawk Financial (Become Your Own Bank!)

Receive Free Books On How:

Send email, subject: "Free Books" and

Mention Promo Code "COURTZ" to:

Joe@IronHawkFinancial.com



✩Discover The Magic of MagicDichol:

https://iwantmyhealthback.com/COURTZ



✩Defy The Grid With Real Currency.....Goldbacks!:

https://bit.ly/Courtenay-Turner-Goldbacks

Promo Code: COURTZ



✩Honey Colony "Where The Hive Decides What’s Healthy":

https://bit.ly/HoneyColony-COURTZ

Promo Code: COURTZ



✩Full Moon Parasite Protocol:

https://bravetv.store/COURTZ

Promo Code: COURTZ



▶ Follow Courtenay on Social Media:

✩Twitter:

https://twitter.com/KineticCourtz



✩TruthSocial:

https://truthsocial.com/@CourtenayTurner



✩Instagram:

https://instagram.com/kineticcourtz



✩Telegram:

https://t.me/courtenayturnerpodcastcommunity



▶ Listen to &/or watch the podcast here!

https://linktr.ee/courtenayturner



▶WATCH: VIP Summit 3: Truth to Freedom with Courtenay Turner

https://www.universityofreason.com/a/2147831940/KVR3yvZo



▶ Read some of her articles:

https://www.truthmatters.biz

—————————————————



▶ Disclaimer: this is intended to be inspiration & entertainment. We aim to inform, inspire & empower. Guest opinions/ statements are not a reflection of the host or podcast. Please note these are conversational dialogues. All statements and opinions are not necessarily meant to be taken as fact. Please do your own research. Thanks for watching!

—————————————————



©2024 All Rights Reserved

Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices



Get full access to Courtenay’s Substack at courtenayturner.substack.com/subscribe