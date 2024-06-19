An Injection of Truth w/ Mike Holmes | The Courtenay Turner Podcast

Calgary is hosting An Injection of Truth Town Hall on June 17th at 7pm-9pm CST to discuss the most recent information regarding the effects of the covid-19 mRNA vaccines on children and we are specifically targeting Alberta Caucus to ban these vaccines from the schedule for children 17 and under. An All-Star line-up of specialized medical educators and speakers will be presenting, including Dr. David J. Speicher, Dr. Eric Payne, Dr. Chris Shoemaker, Dr. Byram Bridle, Dr. Jessica Rose, Dr. William Makis, Dr. Mark Trozzi, MLA Shane Getson, host Shaun Newman and many more.

The event has successfully sold out 500 tickets in person! However, you can also purchase streaming tickets online. Watch with friends and family and set up a watch party to show support and receive the latest and greatest information.

For event information or to buy your watch party tickets, visit www.aninjectionoftruth.ca

-----------------------------------------------------

▶ Follow & Connect with Courtenay:

https://www.courtenayturner.com

✩ Linktree:

https://linktr.ee/courtenayturner

▶ Support my work & Affiliate links:

✩Buy Me A Coffee!

https://www.buymeacoffee.com/courtzt

✩GiveSendGo:

https://www.givesendgo.com/courtenayturnerpodcast

✩Venmo:

https://account.venmo.com/u/Courtenay-Turner

✩Cash App:

https://cash.app/$CourtzJT

✩ Gold Gate Capital (Secure Your Wealth!)

https://bit.ly/COURTZGoldSilver

✩ SatPhone123 (Claim Your Free Satellite Phone!)

https://bit.ly/COURTZ123

Promo Code: COURTZ

✩ Richardson Nutritional Center: (B-17!)

https://rncstore.com/courtz

✩ Relax Far Infrared Saunas: (Warm Up!)

https://relaxsaunas.com/COURTZ

Discount Code: COURTZ

✩Discover The Magic of MagicDichol:

https://iwantmyhealthback.com/COURTZ

✩Defy The Grid With Real Currency.....Goldbacks!:

https://bit.ly/Courtenay-Turner-Goldbacks

Promo Code: COURTZ

✩Honey Colony "Where The Hive Decides What’s Healthy": https://bit.ly/HoneyColony-COURTZ

Promo Code: COURTZ

✩Full Moon Parasite Protocol:

https://bravetv.store/COURTZ

Promo Code: COURTZ

▶ Follow Courtenay on Social Media:

✩Twitter:

https://twitter.com/KineticCourtz

✩TruthSocial:

https://truthsocial.com/@CourtenayTurner

✩Instagram:

https://instagram.com/kineticcourtz

✩Telegram:

https://t.me/courtenayturnerpodcastcommunity

▶ Listen to &/or watch the podcast here!

https://linktr.ee/courtenayturner

▶WATCH: VIP Summit 3: Truth to Freedom with Courtenay Turner

https://www.universityofreason.com/a/2147831940/KVR3yvZo

▶ Read some of her articles:

https://www.truthmatters.biz

—————————————————

▶ Disclaimer: this is intended to be inspiration & entertainment. We aim to inform, inspire & empower. Guest opinions/ statements are not a reflection of the host or podcast. Please note these are conversational dialogues. All statements and opinions are not necessarily meant to be taken as fact. Please do your own research. Thanks for watching!

—————————————————

©2024 All Rights Reserved

Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices



Get full access to Courtenay’s Substack at courtenayturner.substack.com/subscribe