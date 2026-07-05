Courtenay’s Substack

Courtenay’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Yashuafreak Hughesoever's avatar
Yashuafreak Hughesoever
2d

Brilliant as always Courtz!!! i have to go thru it again. I keep getting distracted about the 9 lights as it resonates with "The Nine" in my memory and distracts me. Are you aware of them? I had to stop & search on them and was surprised to not find much. I apparently only know of them from vague references in other things i've read. I do recall searching them out some years ago when i was reading the book "Mind Invaders" by Dave Hunt (of The Berean Call) & did find information regarding them, so it seems strange i did not come up with much of anything relevant now. This sensational headlined story is about the most directly related item i got in my quick net casting to satisfy my curiosity stemming from my vague memories: https://howandwhys.com/andrija-puharich-cosmic-entities-the-nine/

Reply
Share
2 replies by Courtenay Turner and others
Brett Walters's avatar
Brett Walters
2d

I must have the number of their PR department but will be disappointed if it all turns out to be run by A.I.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Courtenay Turner
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Courtenay Turner · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture