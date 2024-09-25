Kamala's DOJ publicizing Ryan Wesley Routh putting a bounty former president and current presidential candidate Donald Trump is an example of open communications.

Open communication operations have been used in various forms of political warfare throughout history, often as a means of influencing public opinion, manipulating information, and achieving political objectives. Here are some key examples:

Cold War Propaganda (1947-1991):

Both the United States and the Soviet Union used open communication, such as media broadcasts, films, and literature, to wage ideological battles. The U.S. relied on outlets like *Voice of America* (Tuckers father was a part of VOA) and *Radio Free Europe* to promote Western democratic values in Eastern Europe and the USSR. Meanwhile, the Soviet Union used its state-controlled media to promote communism and criticize Western capitalism. Both sides sought to win over international and domestic audiences through open communication.

See section below on Congress for Cultural Freedom: