A History of Open Communications & Propaganda
Kamala's DOJ publicizing Ryan Wesley Routh putting a bounty former president and current presidential candidate Donald Trump is an example of open communications.
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Open communication operations have been used in various forms of political warfare throughout history, often as a means of influencing public opinion, manipulating information, and achieving political objectives. Here are some key examples:
Cold War Propaganda (1947-1991):
Both the United States and the Soviet Union used open communication, such as media broadcasts, films, and literature, to wage ideological battles. The U.S. relied on outlets like *Voice of America* (Tuckers father was a part of VOA) and *Radio Free Europe* to promote Western democratic values in Eastern Europe and the USSR. Meanwhile, the Soviet Union used its state-controlled media to promote communism and criticize Western capitalism. Both sides sought to win over international and domestic audiences through open communication.
See section below on Congress for Cultural Freedom: