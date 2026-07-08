Courtenay’s Substack

Courtenay’s Substack

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kitten seeking answers's avatar
kitten seeking answers
8h

thanks for the pdf.

I think most people would be in favor of this but sadly most aren’t thinking about the consequences. yet.

has your model amendment qualified as a proposition or voted on in any states yet?

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1 reply by Courtenay Turner
Yet Another Tommy's avatar
Yet Another Tommy
12h

Much needed!

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