134: Mass Media Hypnosis with Michael Grady | The Courtenay Turner Podcast
Jul 21, 2022

In this episode, Courtenay invites professional hypnotist Michael Grady to the show to talk about mind-controlling media tactics and how to reverse engineer them. It’s no surprise that we are currently in one of the greatest psychological warfares ever waged against humanity. The question is how do we stop it? Is it possible to deprogram the mind? Michael casts light on these questions with his extensive background in emotional clearing methods and stabilizing our emotional triggers to access critical thinking. Tune in to learn how to heal your subconscious mind and remain in a state of awareness.

Episode Resources:
Self-Hypnosis by Melvyn Powers

Connect with Michael Grady:
YouTube: Michael Grady 
Book a Free Session: https://freeenergyclearing.com/ 
