Courtenay’s Substack

Courtenay’s Substack

Courtenay’s Substack
The Courtenay Turner Podcast
131: A Philosophical Approach to Understanding Elitist Power Grabs with Jay Dyer
0:00
-1:48:13

131: A Philosophical Approach to Understanding Elitist Power Grabs with Jay Dyer

Courtenay Turner's avatar
Courtenay Turner
Jul 14, 2022

In this episode, Courtenay invites Jay Dyer back to the show to discuss his new upcoming book, Meta-Narratives: Essays on Philosophy & Symbolism, which consists of 15 essays addressing platonism, number theory, evolutionary philosophy and geopolitics. In this conversation Courtenay and Jay analyze the history of elitist power grabs, including transhumanism and cognitive infiltration agendas, with a religious and philosophical lens that will leave you feeling hopeful amidst the noise of today’s mass hysteria.

Jay is an author, comedian, and TV presenter known for his deep analysis of Hollywood, geopolitics, and culture. His graduate work focused on psychological warfare and film. He is the author of two books (with a third releasing soon), Esoteric Hollywood 1 & 2 and the co-creator and co-host of the television show Hollywood Decoded. He has been featured on numerous popular shows, podcasts, and debates with some of the world’s top debaters. 

Episode Resources:
The New Confessions of an Economic Hit Man by John Perkins
Tragedy & Hope by Carroll Quigley
The Art of War by, Machiavelli 

Connect with Jay:
Website: https://jaysanalysis.com/ 
Instagram: @jaysanalysis 
Twitter: Jay Dyer 
Youtube: Jay Dyer 
Rokfin: @jaydyer
Jay’s upcoming event in Nashville:
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/jay-dyer-lecture-live-im-not-trying-to-be-mean-dude-new-book-event-tickets-379772709397
—————————————————
Follow & Connect with Courtenay:
https://www.courtenayturner.com
Twitter: Courtenay Turner (@CourtenayTurner): https://twitter.com/CourtenayTurner?s=20
Instagram: https://instagram.com/kineticcourtz?utm_medium=copy_link

Read some of her articles:
https://www.truthmatters.biz
—————————————————
Other video Platforms:
Rokfin: https://www.rokfin.com/courtenayturner
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@CourtenayTurner:f
Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/CourtenayTurner
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/yNVIxoBspPt6/
—————————————————
Video Edited By Griffo Productions
www.griffoproductions.com
—————————————————
©2022 All Rights Reserved
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices

Get full access to Courtenay’s Substack at courtenayturner.substack.com/subscribe

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Courtenay Turner · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture