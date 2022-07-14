131: A Philosophical Approach to Understanding Elitist Power Grabs with Jay Dyer

In this episode, Courtenay invites Jay Dyer back to the show to discuss his new upcoming book, Meta-Narratives: Essays on Philosophy & Symbolism, which consists of 15 essays addressing platonism, number theory, evolutionary philosophy and geopolitics. In this conversation Courtenay and Jay analyze the history of elitist power grabs, including transhumanism and cognitive infiltration agendas, with a religious and philosophical lens that will leave you feeling hopeful amidst the noise of today’s mass hysteria.



Jay is an author, comedian, and TV presenter known for his deep analysis of Hollywood, geopolitics, and culture. His graduate work focused on psychological warfare and film. He is the author of two books (with a third releasing soon), Esoteric Hollywood 1 & 2 and the co-creator and co-host of the television show Hollywood Decoded. He has been featured on numerous popular shows, podcasts, and debates with some of the world’s top debaters.



